Cazoo axing 15% of workforce to cut costs in face of recession fears

Around 750 jobs are being axed at online car seller Cazoo across the UK and Europe as it looks to cut costs by more than £200 million by the end of next year.

The British group, which is listed in America, has said it plans to slash its workforce by about 15% and also slow down on hiring new staff under a major cost-savings drive, as it warned over recession fears and consumer cut backs.

Cazoo did not give a breakdown of where the jobs will go, but the bulk will be across its 4,000-strong UK employee base, as well as in Germany.

Jobs will also be cut across its other European divisions in France, Spain and Italy.

The group has around 5,000 staff in total.

It said the “business realignment” was needed to protect profits in the face of tougher economic times.

But it also comes as firms such as Cazoo have seen online car sales dwindle as pandemic restrictions have been lifted, with used car dealer Carzam collapsing late last week.

Cazoo said: “The company is not immune to the rapid shift in the global economy and the possibility of a recession in the coming months.

“As a result, management’s expectations for the full year are now more cautious, reflecting the weaker and uncertain external environment.”

Cazoo founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman added: “The combination of rising inflation and interest rates with supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and war has driven up the cost of living and hit consumer confidence.

“This perfect storm has placed cash conservation top of mind for the company, ahead of growth.”

The firm said it will also lower marketing spend, put back some planned investment projects, and trim its vehicle preparation and customer support sites, among other cost cutting.

It will also no longer offer its subscription service to new customers from the end of June.

Cazoo lowered its sales outlook for the year ahead in light of the more difficult trading. It now expects to sell between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles in the full year, down from previous guidance, but this would still be up to 130% higher year-on-year.

Revenues of between £1.4 billion and £1.5 billion are now expected for the year, and cash flow is likely to break even in the UK by the end of 2023.

The company was founded two and a half years ago by prolific tech entrepreneur Mr Chesterman.

It was floated on the stock market in New York last August in a listing initially valuing it at around £5 billion.

Cazoo offers online sales and delivery of used vehicles in the UK and continental Europe.

It has sold more than 70,000 cars since launch, making it one of the largest used car retailers in the UK with revenues of over £665 million last year.