11 April 2023

CBI sacks director-general Tony Danker after misconduct allegations

11 April 2023

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has sacked director-general Tony Danker, saying his conduct “fell short of that expected” of his position.

The CBI said it had taken the decision following an independent investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct against its boss.

“Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him,” it said.

“The board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director-general.”

Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s former chief economist, will rejoin the organisation as its new director-general, it added.

