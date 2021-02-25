Centrica says overhaul ‘has only just started’ as earnings slump 31%

British Gas owner Centrica has seen annual underlying earnings plunge by nearly a third as it shed more customers and took a hit from the pandemic and warmer weather.

The group reported a 31% drop in underlying operating profits to £447 million for 2020, with a £250 million impact from Covid-19 on energy demand and customer defaults partially offset by moves to slash costs.

On a statutory basis and including its offloaded Direct Energy business, the group swung to a £52 million operating profit from losses of £849 million in 2019.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said a sweeping overhaul has “only just started”, with more than 3,000 jobs gone by the end of 2020 under a cost-cutting plan that will see 5,000 roles axed.

The group also announced it was bringing forward its commitment to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions to 2045 – five years ahead of its previous target and the UK deadline.

It also vowed to help its customers be net zero by 2050.

The results showed earnings at its British Gas energy business slumped 35% to £80 million as it lost another 164,000 customers last year, although it said this was all in the first half.

The group warned over the outlook as ongoing Covid-19 restrictions are set to put pressure on demand and amid an ongoing bitter dispute with the GMB union and ongoing industrial action in its UK services business.

Mr O’Shea said: “We have made a good start to the turnaround of Centrica, with the sale of Direct Energy now complete and our significant group restructure on track.

“However, our journey to transform has only just started.

“It won’t be easy, but I am confident we have the people, the brands and the market positions to deliver a successful turnaround in the coming years.”

The group’s British Gas energy business took a hit of around £40 million due to warmer weather in 2020, which knocked demand for gas and electricity, while it also set aside about £40 million for customer defaults due to the coronavirus crisis.

Overall, Centrica faced an £80 million bill for customer bad debts due to the pandemic, but it said it was able to offset this and other Covid-19 pressures by cost-cutting action and scrapping bonus payments to top bosses for 2019.

On the outlook, it cautioned over further likely bad debt charges due to rising unemployment, though it expects more than another £100 million in cost savings to help soften the blow.