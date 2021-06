Chancellor heralds ‘historic’ tax deal at G7 finance meeting

The Chancellor has hailed a “historic” decision by G7 countries to agree a global base rate of corporation tax and reforms to the tax system aimed at targeting online tech giants.

Following two days of talks in London with G7 finance ministers, including colleagues from the US and Germany, Rishi Sunak announced that they had signed up to having a corporation tax rate of “at least 15%”.

Changes will also be made to ensure major corporations, especially those with a strong online presence, will pay taxes in the countries where they operate and not only where they have headquarters.

The new policy is thought to be aimed at the likes of tech giants Amazon and Microsoft.

Rishi Sunak with his G7 colleagues (PA Wire)

Speaking after a meeting at Lancaster House, the Chancellor said: “I am delighted to announce that today, after years of discussion, G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system.

“To make it fit for the global digital age, but crucially to make sure that it is fair so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places and that’s a huge prize for British taxpayers.”

Mr Sunak said he was “proud” of his colleagues, with Japan, Canada, France and Italy also part of the group, for working together to produce a deal that “finally brings our global tax system into the 21st century”.

Explaining the agreed tax reforms, a Treasury spokeswoman said: “Under pillar one of this historic agreement, the largest and most profitable multinationals will be required to pay tax in the countries where they operate – and not just where they have their headquarters.

“The rules would apply to global firms with at least a 10% profit margin – and would see 20% of any profit above the 10% margin reallocated and then subjected to tax in the countries they operate.

“The fairer system will mean the UK will raise more tax revenue from large multinationals and help pay for public services here in the UK.”

Officials said the decision to agree to a 15% minimum corporation tax would create a “more level playing field for UK firms and cracking down on tax avoidance”.

The Chancellor said there had been “huge progress” on an issue that had been discussed for almost a decade.

The agreement is due to be discussed in further detail at the G20 financial ministers and Central Bank governors meeting in July, the Treasury confirmed.

Agreement on a 15% baseline is likely to cause tensions with Dublin, with Ireland so far resistant to raising its corporation tax rate above 12.5%.