Co-op Bank apologises after payments appear to be taken twice from some accounts

The Co-operative Bank has apologised after customers said a glitch had taken payments twice from some small business account holders.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, complained that they are “almost £5k down thanks to this with no resolution in sight”.

It is unclear how many accounts were affected by the glitch.

The bank apologised to users on X, who posted about the issue.

Under one users’ post, it replied: “Our business team are aware of duplicate, historical transactions showing and they’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“I’m sorry for the inconvenience and concern this has caused,” it added.

Co-op Bank’s website says it has about 96,000 small business customers.

One person, who said they are a customer, wrote on X that they “have loads of duplicated transactions from months ago”.

Another person wrote to the bank on X: “Can someone in authority please tell us what’s happened to our business account.

“We have been in overdraft all day and still waiting to hear from you.”

A third person posted: “Utter shambles regarding duplicate historical transactions being taken from customer accounts without any notification from you this has happened.

“Thousands of £ out peoples accounts without even notifying customers. Tell us how this will be resolved?”

Co-op Bank has been approached for comment.