19 August 2024

CTD Tiles: Locations of 56 closed stores

By The Newsroom
19 August 2024

CTD Tiles, one of the UK’s biggest tile suppliers, has shut 56 of its stores after falling into administration.

Administrators of the business said that 268 workers were made redundant after the collapse.

However, 30 of its shops and two distribution sites were bought in a rescue deal by rival Topps Group.

Here is a list of the stores which have been immediately shut and those which have been saved:

– 56 store closures:

Aintree, LiverpoolAshford, KentAylesbury, BuckinghamshireBasildon, EssexBlackpool, LancashireBolton, LancashireBrierley Hill, West MidlandsCambridge Central, CambridgeshireCanterbury, KentCarlisle, CumbriaChelmsford, EssexChester, CheshireColchester, EssexCoventry, WarwickshireCricklewood, Greater LondonCroydon, Greater LondonDenton, Greater ManchesterDerby Ascot Drive, DerbyshireDundee, ScotlandEastbourne, East SussexExeter, DevonFalkirk, ScotlandGateshead, Tyne and WearGlasgow Helen Street, ScotlandHanwell, Greater LondonHarlow, EssexHuddersfield, West YorkshireIpswich, SuffolkKilmarnock, ScotlandKing’s Lynn, NorfolkLeeds, West YorkshireLincoln, LincolnshireLivingston, ScotlandMaidstone, KentNewcastle North Shields, Tyne and WearNewcastle West Kingston Park, Tyne and WearNorthampton, NorthamptonshirePeterlee, ScotlandPlymouth, DevonPortsmouth, HampshirePreston, LancashireRochdale, LancashireRotherham, South YorkshireSlough, BerkshireSouthampton, HampshireSt Albans, HertfordshireStirling, ScotlandStratford Upon Avon, WarwickshireSunderland, Tyne and WearSutton Coldfield, West MidlandsSwindon, WiltshireTonbridge, KentUxbridge, Greater LondonWembley Stadium, Greater LondonWeston-Super-Mare, SomersetWhetstone, Leicestershire

– 30 stores rescued by Topps:

Aberdeen, ScotlandBasingstoke, HampshireBirkenhead, MerseysideCambridge Bar Hill, CambridgeshireChichester, West SussexCoatbridge, ScotlandCoulsdon, Greater LondonCrawley, West SussexDarlington, County DurhamDorking, SurreyEdinburgh Seafield, ScotlandEdinburgh Stenhouse, ScotlandFakenham, NorfolkFarnham, SurreyGlasgow London Road, ScotlandHampton, Greater LondonHull, East YorkshireInverness, ScotlandNewbury, BerkshireNewcastle Under Lyme, StaffordshireNorwich, NorfolkNottingham, NottinghamshirePerth, ScotlandPeterborough, CambridgeshirePoole, DorsetStockton, County DurhamWarrington, CheshireWatford, HertfordshireWimbledon, Greater LondonWoking, Surrey

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch missing as tornado sinks luxury yacht

news

Who is British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, the man missing after superyacht sinks in Sicily?

news

Mother-of-six jailed for throwing brick at police during vioilent Hartlepool riots

news