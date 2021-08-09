David Cameron reported to have made 10 million dollars from Greensill Capital
David Cameron is reported to have made 10 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Greensill Capital before the company collapsed in March.
The former PM was revealed to have made 4.5 million dollars (£3.25 million) after cashing in shares from the company in 2019, and a salary of roughly one million dollars a year for work as a part-time adviser.
The BBC’s Panorama programme has reportedly obtained a letter between the firm and the former prime minister detailing the value of his shares.
Mr Cameron is believed to have made approximately 10 million dollars before tax from Greensill over a two-and-a-half year period.
Mr Cameron’s spokesman said the former PM’s finances were a private matter, according to the BBC.
MPs had said Mr Cameron showed a “significant lack of judgment”, though he was cleared of breaking lobbying laws.