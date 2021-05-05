Debenhams reveals closing details for final 49 stores

Debenhams has said that its last stores will close on May 15 for the final time as it encouraged shoppers to take advantage of remaining heavy discounts.

The department store chain collapsed at the end of last year, with the closure of all its stores confirmed after Boohoo agreed to only buy its website and brand in a £55 million rescue deal.

The group had already confirmed that 52 of its remaining 101 stores will shut on Saturday May 8.

It said the remaining 49 stores will shut for good on May 12 and May 15 following its liquidation.

Debenhams will offer up to 80% off all fashion and home and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance products.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

“With up to 80% off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

“Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

“We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”

Here is the list of stores which will close on May 12 and 15:

Stores closing on May 12BallymenaBanburyBarrow-in-FurnessBathBeverleyBlackburnBournemouthCarlisleChesterChesterfieldDoncasterGloucesterGuildfordHarrowHerefordHullLichfieldMansfieldPrestonScarboroughWarrington

Stores closing on May 15BasildonBasingstokeBelfastBirmingham BullringBrightonBristolBromleyCardiffChelmsfordCheshire OaksColchesterCoventryExeterHanleyLakesideLeeds White RoseLiverpoolManchesterManchester TraffordMeadowhallMerry HillNewcastleNewryPlymouthRomfordRushmereSheffieldSwansea