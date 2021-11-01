01 November 2021

Diesel hits record high price of 147.94p a litre

By The Newsroom
01 November 2021

Diesel prices at UK forecourts have reached a new high.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Sunday was 147.94p, the RAC said.

That surpasses the previous high of 147.93p set in April 2012.

This comes a week after the previous record average price for petrol – also set in April 2012 – was broken.

Since then petrol prices have risen further, peaking at 144.35p per litre on Sunday.

The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.

The average cost of diesel has gone up 30p a litre in the past 12 months, making it £16 more expensive to fill up a typical 55-litre family car.

The “prime reason” for the increase is the cost of oil doubling in the past year, according to the RAC.

