01 October 2024

Dobbies: Full list of 17 stores earmarked for closure

By The Newsroom
01 October 2024

Dobbies has said it plans to shut 17 of the garden centre group’s sites by the end of the year.

The move, which is part of a wider restructuring, will see it shut 11 larger sites and six Little Dobbies stores.

It said that 465 of its roughly 3,600 workers will be affected by the planned closures.

The following stores are planned to close:

Larger stores

-Altrincham, Greater Manchester-Antrim, Northern Ireland-Gloucester, Gloucestershire-Gosforth, Newcastle-upon-Tyne-Harlestone Heath, Northamptonshire-Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire-Inverness, Scotland-King’s Lynn, Norfolk-Pennine, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire-Reading, Berkshire-Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Little Dobbies

Cheltenham, GloucestershireChiswick, Greater LondonClifton , BristolRichmond, Greater LondonStockbridge, Edinburgh, ScotlandWestbourne Grove, Greater London

