Dove owner Unilever drops word ‘normal’ from beauty products

Dove owner Unilever has said it will axe the word “normal” from its beauty ranges and ban photoshopping of models in its latest inclusivity push.

The company, which also owns the Sure deodorant brand, said the editing ban would apply to “body shape, size, proportion and skin colour” in its packaging and advertising.

It said the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year in an attempt to challenge narrow beauty ideals.

The move from the consumer goods giant comes after it faced a backlash over some of its advertising campaigns.

Last year, Unilever renamed its skin-lightening brand in India from Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely after it faced anger from customers accusing the business of helping to negatively stereotype darker skin tones.

It said it will also increase the number of advertisements portraying people from diverse and under-represented groups.

Sunny Jain, president of Unilever’s beauty and personal care division, said the move “will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward”.

He added: “It’s just one of a number of actions we are taking as part of our Positive Beauty vision, which aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet.

“With one billion people using our beauty and personal care products every day, and even more seeing our advertising, our brands have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“As part of this, we are committed to tackling harmful norms and stereotypes and shaping a broader, far more inclusive definition of beauty.”

The company, which has invested heavily into addressing social and environmental concerns in recent years, said it would also aim to use “more natural, biodegradable and regenerative ingredients across our product portfolio”.

Shares in Unilever were 0.5% higher at 3,909p on Tuesday morning.