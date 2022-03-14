Drinks firm ‘delighted’ to get green light for new carbon-neutral distillery

Plans to build what could be one of the world’s first carbon-neutral distilleries have been given the green light.

Gin and whisky producer Eden Mill has been given full planning permission for a new distillery and visitor centre in St Andrews.

A 50-year land lease has been signed with the University of St Andrews, with the new building to be constructed on its Eden Campus – which provides a base for zero-carbon, sustainable businesses.

Stella Morse, chairwoman of the board of directors at Eden Mill St Andrews, said the drinks firm is “delighted” to have been granted planning permission and to have signed the lease for its “new and ambitious contemporary gin and single malt Scotch whisky distillery”.

She said: “We’re pleased to have worked in partnership with the University of St Andrews to secure planning permission for what will become one of Scotland’s future iconic distilleries.

“Our values and ambition regarding sustainability are closely aligned and we look forward to opening the distillery to visitors from across the globe in 2023.”

The granting of planning permission was welcomed by Derek Watson (left) of St Andrews University and Stella Morse and Paul Miller of Eden MIll. (Eden Mill/PA)

Eden Mill founder and managing director Paul Miller said: “The vision for the Eden Mill distillery has been closely developed with the University of St Andrews.

“Its fabulous location at the mouth of the River Eden meets the romantic requirements for single malt Scotch whisky, while the strictly sustainable nature of our new distillery and the environmentally innovative surroundings of the campus are perfect for our progressive brand.”

Derek Watson, of the University of St Andrews, said they have now reached an “exciting milestone in the relationship between the University of St Andrews and Eden Mill which has been based at what is now the Eden Campus for a decade”.

He added: “The regeneration of the former paper mill site and the creation of Eden Campus is a major strategic move for the university which will provide an exceptional working environment for our staff, breathe new life into the local economy of Guardbridge, and have a beneficial impact on the town of St Andrews and beyond.

“We are delighted that Eden Mill is part of that.”