09 November 2023

Drivers hit by ‘significant increases’ in fuel retailers’ margins – report

By The Newsroom
09 November 2023

Drivers were hit by “significant increases” in fuel retailers’ margins during the past two months, according to a report.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that by the end of October the differences between pump prices and the wholesale cost of petrol and diesel were “significantly above the long-term average”.

It added: “If retail spreads were to remain at these levels for much longer, this would cause concern about the intensity of retail competition in the sector.”

The RAC said the findings were “very disappointing” and demonstrate that “drivers are still being taken advantage of at the pumps”.

