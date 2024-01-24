EasyJet cuts end of year losses despite £40m hit from Hamas-Israel conflict

EasyJet said it reduced its losses in the final three months of 2023 despite suffering a £40 million hit from the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The airline recorded a loss before tax of £126 million between October and December last year, down from £133 million during the same period in 2022.

Passenger numbers increased by 14% year-on-year.

The airline said it expects to suffer a “direct impact of £40 million” in the six months to the end of March due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

This relates to the pause in flying to Israel and Jordan, alongside a softening of demand for trips to Egypt.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We delivered an improved performance in the quarter which is testament to the strength of demand for our brand and network.

“The popularity of easyJet holidays also continues to grow, with 48% more customers in the period.

“We see positive booking momentum for summer 2024 with travel remaining a priority for consumers.

“Flight and holiday bookings took off strongly during the traditional busy turn of year sales period, as customers opted to secure their summer holidays to firm favourites like Spain and Portugal alongside destinations further afield like Greece and Turkey.

“EasyJet remains focused on delivering for our customers in the coming months, while also expecting to deliver continuing performance gains.”

The airline heralded the success of its ongoing sale launched on December 21.

At peak booking periods, it sold enough flight tickets to fill the equivalent of two planes per minute.

Flights to Amsterdam, Paris, Alicante and Malaga have been the most popular during the promotion, while Greek island Skiathos, Calabria in Italy and Rovaniemi in Lapland are among the destinations to see the largest increase in demand compared with 2023.

May is the most popular month in the summer season for flight bookings as many families book half-term trips.

The airline announced it has reached a deal with CFM to supply 314 LEAP-1A engines to power the 157 Airbus aircraft in the A320neo range it has a firm order for, as well as spare engines.

The companies have also agreed pricing for 200 engines for the additional 100 Airbus planes easyJet has purchase rights for.

This continues a long-standing partnership between the airline and the US-based engine manufacturer.

Mr Lundgren said: “We are very pleased to have signed a deal with CFM, following a competitive selection process.

“This agreement for more than 300 engines will provide important environmental benefits through a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and a reduction in noise as well as enable easyJet to continue to affirm its leading position at Europe’s primary airports.

“EasyJet has a long history working with CFM and look forward to continuing to work in partnership in the years to come.”