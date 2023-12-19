EasyJet secures shareholder approval for 157 new planes

EasyJet has confirmed an order for 157 new planes after receiving shareholder approval, the airline said.

It has agreed with manufacturer Airbus to purchase 101 A321neo and 56 A320neo aircraft.

They are due to be delivered between October 2028 and September 2034.

EasyJet said there are “limited delivery slots” available for narrow body aircraft until at least 2029.

An existing order for 35 A320neo planes will be converted into the larger A321neo model.

EasyJet said the announcement will enable it to boost its capacity and increase fuel efficiency, as it completes its programme of replacing older A319 aircraft and half of its A320ceo planes.

The airline first announced the order for 157 new planes in October after making a record profit in the three months to the end of September of between £650 million and £670 million.

This was driven by an 8% increase in passenger numbers and a 9% rise in fares compared with the same period last year.

With this order, easyJet will be able to continue to cement its leading position at Europe’s primary airports

The airline received shareholder approval for the order on Tuesday.

Its biggest shareholder is the family of founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We are very pleased to be able to confirm this significant order, which not only enables easyJet to replace its older aircraft with more efficient aircraft – a core component of our net zero roadmap – but also provides us the ability for disciplined growth, including the significant opportunity that upgauging brings.

“With this order, easyJet will be able to continue to cement its leading position at Europe’s primary airports and so we look forward to working in partnership with Airbus in the years to come.”

Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international Christian Scherer said: “Airbus is delighted to be accompanying easyJet in its fleet growth and renewal.

“Its Airbus fleet allows easyJet to differentiate its offering in its competitive market with the most state-of-the-art, modern and comfortable aircraft.

“EasyJet and Airbus both are strong advocates for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector and so this significant investment into the most fuel-efficient and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel)-capable aircraft is a testimony to our joint commitment in this respect.

“Bravo easyJet, and thank you.”