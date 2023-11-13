EG Group to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers

Petrol station giant EG Group has announced it is to acquire ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers from manufacturer Tesla.

EG, run by Asda owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa, said the chargers will be branded evpoint and will be available to all electric vehicle drivers.

Tesla will provide the charging hardware and technology for EG to install.

The car maker’s so-called Superchargers are popular among EV drivers for their reliability and speed.

They could initially only be used to charge the company’s cars, but have been available to drivers of all electric vehicle brands in the UK since a trial in November last year.

Zuber Issa said: “Securing this best-in-class equipment from Tesla marks another milestone for evpoint and is hugely exciting for us.

“It is the first deal of its kind entered into by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with EG.

“Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology.

“This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to net zero.”

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, said: “The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future and a key area of focus for us at Tesla.

“For this reason, we’re excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group and other leaders in the space.”

As of August, there were more than 1,100 Tesla chargers across the UK in 115 locations, according to the RAC.