Elon Musk says X will let blocked accounts still see user posts

Elon Musk has said social media platform X plans to scale back how its blocking tool works, so that blocked accounts will still be able to view a user’s public posts, but not engage with them.

Currently, when an account blocks another on the site, it prevents the blocked user from being able to view any activity on the other’s profile, as well as interact with any of their posts.

Responding to a post on the subject, Mr Musk said: “High time this happened.

“The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post (sic).”

However, the proposed change has been met with concern, with a number of users warning it could impact safety on the platform and security on the platform, particularly for women.

A number of those responding to Musk’s post said the block feature was commonly used to tackle real world safety concerns, with several noting that many women use the feature to protect themselves from being directly threatened with abuse and violence.

It was argued that allowing blocked accounts to still see a user’s posts would reduce the level of protection that the feature currently offers and could leave vulnerable people exposed.

According to a 2021 report by women and children’s safety charity, Refuge, more than one in three women in the UK have experienced online abuse on social media – equivalent to 11 million women across the country.

One in six of those women experienced this abuse from a partner or ex-partner, the report said, adding that online abuse is twice as common among young women, with 62% saying they have experienced it.

Neither X or Mr Musk has confirmed when the proposed change could come into effect.