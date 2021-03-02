Energy supplier compensation bills for switching price protection failures

Tue 02 Mar 2021
Energy watchdog Ofgem has found that 18 gas and electricity suppliers overcharged customers when they switched to better deals.

Here is the list of suppliers and compensation bills:

Supplier, Number of customers affected, Total redress

Bristol Energy 12,617 £56,552.64British Gas 141,415 £1,269,095.47E 20,870 £72,772.93E.On 28,126 £238,884.29EDF 79,083 £516,191.55Engie 9,061 £21,218.74ESB Energy 1,961 £49,787.00Green Star 79,083 £808,351.00Energy npower 2,030 £25,602.69Octopus Energy 19,712 £121,444.52Orbit 723 £7,081.12OVO Energy 240,563 £2,801,231.51PFP Energy 5,347 £50,929.31Scottish Power 157,236 £1,967,465.28Shell 225,823 £1,217,203.40So Energy 10,514 £78,480.89SSE 132,620 £983,334.45Utility Warehouse 2,723 £95,512.15

