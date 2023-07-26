Energy suppliers may need to keep helplines open in evenings and on weekends

Energy suppliers may have to keep their phone lines open in evenings and on weekends and hand out customer service performance data to help households better choose the company they use.

New proposals from regulator Ofgem could also extend new protections to business customers, who have not been shielded by a price cap during the energy crisis of the last two years.

It comes after a bruising time for more or less everyone in the UK using gas or electricity, which is almost the entire population.

Rapidly increasing energy bills put pressure on Ofgem to rethink how it protects especially the most vulnerable energy users in the UK.

Suppliers are short-changing too many of their customers, who deserve better

Its new suggestions would force suppliers to provide round-the-clock emergency support for customers cut off from their power or gas because of something that was their supplier’s fault.

It would also mean energy suppliers have to keep their normal lines open for longer.

Suppliers will also need to be easier to reach, including via email, webchat or other digital platforms.

Providing information on how good their customer service is would also make it easier for a customer to choose their supplier.

For years before the crisis, Ofgem and the Government tried to get customers to shop around for a better deal on their energy bill.

But it was difficult for customers to compare deals on anything other than price, sparking a race to the bottom where many suppliers kept costs as low as possible so they could beat their rivals on affordability.

Customers need more support when they are struggling and should be able to contact their supplier without frustration or undue delay when they need help

Meanwhile, the protections afforded to tiny businesses on their energy bills will now be available to all businesses, Ofgem said.

Director Neil Lawrence said: “Suppliers are short-changing too many of their customers, who deserve better.

“Customers need more support when they are struggling and should be able to contact their supplier without frustration or undue delay when they need help.

“The plans we are announcing put the welfare of business and domestic consumers first and set out a comprehensive package to tackle poor behaviour by energy suppliers.

“Good customer service is important for all consumers but it can make a critical difference to welfare and the safety of the most vulnerable.

We believe these recommendations can make a positive difference to consumers and we aim to have changes in place before the cold winter months return

“While we have seen good practice from some suppliers, we expect every company to raise the bar to provide a consistent service that customers can rely on – and this mission should be driven from the top.

“We believe these recommendations can make a positive difference to consumers and we aim to have changes in place before the cold winter months return.”