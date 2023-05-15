EU approves £55bn tie-up between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard

One of the biggest takeover deals in the gaming industry has been approved by European regulators weeks after being blocked by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

The European Commission said that it had approved Microsoft’s 68.7 billion dollar (£55 billion) deal to take over Activision Blizzard, the company behind Call Of Duty and other games.

Regulators in Brussels said they had accepted commitments offered by Microsoft to ensure that the deal does not lessen competition.

“The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation,” the Commission said in a statement.

Last month the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK said that it would block the deal because it was worried it would make Microsoft stronger in the cloud gaming sector.

The technology giant, which makes the Xbox console, already accounts for between 60% and 70% of cloud gaming services where people play online without needing to download a game.

Despite the EU approval, the companies would still need UK approval if they want to operate in this country.

“Video games attract billions of users all over the world. In such a fast-growing and dynamic industry, it is crucial to protect competition and innovation,” said EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

“Our decision represents an important step in this direction, by bringing Activision’s popular games to many more devices and consumers than before thanks to cloud game streaming.

“The commitments offered by Microsoft will enable for the first time the streaming of such games in any cloud game streaming services, enhancing competition and opportunities for growth.

But her counterpart in the UK said that the authorities here “stand by” the decision to block the deal. The promises from Microsoft were simply not enough to please the CMA.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “The UK, US and European competition authorities are unanimous that this merger would harm competition in cloud gaming.

“Microsoft’s proposals, accepted by the European Commission today, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for this market for the next 10 years.

“They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms to which it sells them, and the conditions of sale.

“This is one of the reasons the CMA’s independent panel group rejected Microsoft’s proposals and prevented this deal.

“While we recognise and respect that the European Commission is entitled to take a different view, the CMA stands by its decision.”