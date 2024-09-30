Eurostar fares could be cut as regulator plans to lower HS1 access charges
Cross-Channel and domestic rail fares could be cut after a regulator announced proposals to lower fees for train operators running services between London St Pancras and the Channel Tunnel.
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the amount paid by Eurostar and Southeastern to use the High Speed 1 (HS1) line for the five years from April 2025 should be cut by 7.7% and 10.8% respectively.
For freight users, charges should be cut by 66%.
HS1 is used by Eurostar trains to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam; domestic Southeastern services between London and Kent, and within Kent; and freight trains heading to and from the Channel Tunnel.
The High Speed 1 line is a vital connection between the UK and continental Europe
Demand for seats on Eurostar services has soared since the end of coronavirus travel restrictions despite an increase in fares.
HS1 is owned by a group of private investors.
The ORR set out its proposal to lower access charges after conducting a review of the company’s spending plans.
It found the company has produced “good quality” plans but there are “opportunities” for “further efficiency”, resulting in savings to its passenger and freight train operator customers.
ORR director for planning and performance, Feras Alshaker, said: “The High Speed 1 line is a vital connection between the UK and continental Europe, and makes a crucial contribution to the UK economy, supporting growth.
“It is important that it continues to be a resilient, high performing network for both passengers and freight users.
“The detailed scrutiny and challenge we’ve applied to HS1 Ltd’s plans should see the costs of operating on the line reduce significantly, giving savings for both international and domestic operators over the next five years, with benefits for passengers and freight users.”
