Fantastic to see junk food ad bans at last, says Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Chef and campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has said it is “fantastic to finally see action” after the Government confirmed plans for a pre-watershed ban on adverts for junk food products.

On Thursday, Labour confirmed it will introduce legislation to ban companies advertising products deemed high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) on TV before 9pm.

It will also include a total ban on paid-for online adverts for these products, in an effort to tackle childhood obesity.

The ban, which had been first put forward by Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in 2021, will come into force in October 2025.

Health Minister Andrew Gwynn said the new Government would push forward “without further delay” in order to provide clarity for businesses.

Food industry bosses said they want the government to “move swiftly” on finalising the draft regulations so that firms can be prepared ahead of the law change.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Association trade group said the announcement will bring certainty but questioned the potential impact of the measures on tackling childhood obesity.

TV chef and childhood obesity campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall praised the proposed legislation.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s fantastic to finally see action and to have a government who looks like they accept the idea that it is part of their role to help us to lead healthier lives.

“In the end, this is just one of a raft of measures that we need to see.

“We’ve identified so many vital levers that that could be pulled to help people, particularly young people, live healthier lives, reduce the huge burden of obesity on the NHS. And this is a lever that even the previous government acknowledged needed to be pulled.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Food and Drink Federation said: “Food and drink manufacturers agree that bold action from all parties must be taken to help people make healthier choices, (and) tackle obesity and poor diets.

“Businesses have invested more than £160 million since 2023 to create healthier food and drink, by reducing calories, sugar and salt, and adding fibre, fruit and vegetables – alongside launching new products and smaller portion sizes.

“We’re committed to working with policymakers to support healthier diets and welcome the certainty provided in the consultation response.

“We hope government will now move swiftly to finalise the draft regulations and guidance to further help companies who are preparing for the implementation of the new advertising rules.”

A spokeswoman for the Advertising Association said: “We note that the Government has committed to delivering the policy announced under the previous administration in 2022.

“Although the policy is not new, the advertising industry has long-awaited clarity over the restrictions and we welcome the minister providing more information in his statement.

“It is vital that we now have the final guidance and legislation published as soon as possible to give certainty to business.

“While the evidence shows that advertising bans will have little effect on childhood obesity, the confirmation of these restrictions will help bring the certainty that our sector has been asking for ahead of their implementation in October 2025.”