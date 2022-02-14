Formula 1 to hit high streets with plans for immersive venues

Formula 1 has joined forces with the founder of Flight Club and Puttshack to launch ambitious plans for a series of entertainment venues with motor-racing simulators across the UK.

Adam Breeden, founder and chief executive of Kindred Concepts, said the company that runs the international motor-racing series has taken an undisclosed investment into the proposed chain of leisure venues, which are “aimed at absolutely everyone, whether you are an F1 fan or not”.

Full details of the venues have yet to be announced but the sites will incorporate F1 simulators where punters can compete alongside bars and dining offers.

Adam Breeden, CEO and Co-Founder of Kindred Concepts (Kindred/PA)

Mr Breeden told the PA news agency that the format will take some influence from his other competitive socialising venues, which also include table tennis chain Bounce.

Competitive socialising concepts have rapidly expanded in recent years, growing rapidly as demand for traditional casual dining and retail experiences have come under pressure.

Formula 1 and Kindred said they are targeting “as many as 30 venues” to be rolled out globally through the exclusive partnership over the next five years.

The first site is due to be opened at the One New Change shopping and leisure development, run by LandSec, in Central London in the final quarter of 2022.

Kindred, which is backed by entertainment industry investor Imbiba, will operate the venue alongside Formula 1.

Mr Breedon also founded the Puttshack chain of venues (Kindred/PA)

“When people come to one of our venues we have to wow them, and this new concept is going to take people’s breath away,” Mr Breeden said.

“With our knowledge of creating best-in-class concepts and operations, and the strength of the Formula One brand, we are going to break barriers in competitive socializing.

“It will marry cutting-edge technology, a premium food and beverage offering, and a visually stimulating setting, with the unrivalled glamour and excitement of F1, to create an unforgettable, adrenaline-fueled experience.”

The first location will open at the One New Change shopping centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Ben Pincus, director of commercial partnership at Formula 1, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with best-in-class operators on this global opportunity, which will create an incredible entertainment experience for a worldwide audience, and a go-to hospitality venue for Formula 1 fans and non-fans alike.

“The racing simulators will bring to life the experience of driving a Formula 1 car in a high-octane, stylish and fun environment, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy and get closer to the world of F1.”

Mr Breeden said the group already has a pipeline of target locations in the UK, US and other markets but also believes there is potential for joint ventures further afield for the format.