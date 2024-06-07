07 June 2024

French strike disrupts Calais-Dover ferries

07 June 2024

Ferry passengers attempting to sail from Calais to Dover are suffering major disruption due to strike action in the French port.

Operators P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries and DFDS have cancelled, delayed or rerouted sailings because of the dispute over pension reforms.

P&O Ferries issued an alert to customers shortly before 8am on Friday which stated: “Our check-in is currently suspended.

“Rest assured if you miss your booked departure, we will get you on the next available.”

Irish Ferries cancelled at least four sailings on Friday, while DFDS rerouted all its Calais-Dover crossings to Dunkirk, which is around 30 miles to the east of Calais.

