Members of the Communication Workers Union staged a series of strikes last year (Joe Giddens/PA)
06 January 2023

Fresh talks to be held in Royal Mail dispute

By The Newsroom
06 January 2023

Fresh talks are to be held in a bid to resolve the long-running Royal Mail dispute.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We welcome the CWU’s agreement to recommence facilitated talks through Acas.

The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20

“Royal Mail is committed to reaching an agreement to resolve the current pay and change disputes to secure the company’s future and its employees’ long-term job security.

“The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry once believed Diana faked her own death

news

Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

tennis

Harry's bombshell claims about sister-in-law Kate Middleton

news