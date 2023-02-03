A man looks up at electronic ticker tape showing the FTSE 100 inside the London Stock Exchange (Nick Ansell/PA)
03 February 2023

FTSE 100 hits record as traders celebrate easing recession fears

By The Newsroom
03 February 2023

The FTSE 100 has hit a new record high as global inflation and interest rate fears continued to ease.

The index of the UK’s largest publicly-listed firms was trading up more than 1% on Friday, helping it to push past its previous peak.

The index has previously hit an intraday high of 7,903.5 points in May 2018. Its all-time high close was 7,877.45.

On Friday, the index had briefly pushed as high as 7,906.58 at the time of writing, and it remained to be seen if it would beat the all-time close.

Global markets have been buoyant in recent weeks due to optimism that central banks will halt recent interest rate increases and a slowdown in inflation across key global economies.

