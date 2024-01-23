Gambling self-exclusion sign-ups reached record in 2023

More than 92,000 vulnerable people signed up to exclude themselves from gambling sites in 2023 in a new record, according to latest figures.

Gamstop, Britain’s national self-exclusion scheme, reported a 9.5% year-on-year increase in new registrations for 2023, with those signed up now totalling more than 433,000 people.

It also recorded a 31% year-on-year increase in the number of 16 to 24-year-olds signing up to the free scheme in the second half of the year to account for 21% of new registrations – up from 17% in the previous year.

Of total registrations overall, 55% opted for a five-year exclusion from gambling, the longest timeframe available through Gamstop.

Other exclusion periods include six months and one year.

Gamstop said the ongoing increase in registrations suggested that self-exclusion was an important tool for consumers facing challenges with their gambling, giving them a chance to pause and seek additional support.

Gamstop chief executive Fiona Palmer said: “We are continuing to see a year-on-year increase in the number of registrants, which shows the importance of self-exclusion for anyone struggling with their gambling, alongside other blocking tools and support.

“We want to continue raising awareness of Gamstop to anyone who might benefit from self-exclusion and to the friends and families of anyone affected by gambling.

“The prevalence of young adults among Gamstop’s registrants shows the importance of educating younger consumers and we will continue our outreach to this age group in 2024, working collaboratively with like-minded organisations and harnessing the support of our football club partners”.