Greater Manchester clean air zone plan ‘paused’

A plan to clean up air pollution in Greater Manchester by charging road users is to be “paused”.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, met Jo Churchill, the under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to agree to delay the scheme, which would have charged polluting vehicles up to £60 a day.

The Government has ordered all regions to bring down air pollution by 2024.

The scheme in Greater Manchester, which would have charged some motorists, though not private car drivers, was due to begin in May this year.

But the region now has a reprieve to pause Greater Manchester’s plans and the region will have until 2026 to hit the Government’s clean air requirements.

Mr Burnham said pandemic problems had caused a shortage of electric or hybrid vehicles for road users to convert to before the scheme begins.

Roadside signs have already gone up across the region warning the scheme is to begin on May 30.

At a press conference, Mr Burnham told reporters the 2024 deadline could not be hit due to the pandemic.

He said: “And that is a problem because the vehicles just simply aren’t available to get the change in that time frame.

“So the risk with that situation is people can’t get the vehicle so even if they want to change and do the right thing they can’t. So then they’re just left hit with the charge.”

Greater Manchester’s clean air zone would have charged buses and lorries £60 a day.

Vans and minibuses would have been charged £10 a day and taxis registered in Greater Manchester, £7.50 a day, from the following year, 2023, and, at the same time, a charge of £60 for coaches will apply.