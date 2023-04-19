19 April 2023

GSK workers to strike after rejecting pay offer at pharmaceutical giant

By The Newsroom
19 April 2023

Hundreds of workers at pharmaceutical giant GSK will stage a series of walkouts in May in a dispute over pay.

Unite said 750 of its members have voted for strike action after rejecting a 6% pay offer and a one-off lump sum of £1,300, describing it as “significantly below” inflation.

Unite said industrial action will be spread throughout May, with workers at six sites – Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing and Ulverston – striking on different dates at different times.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an incredibly wealthy company that can fully afford to pay its workers a fair pay offer.

“This is a classic example of a company seeking to further boost its profits at the expense of its workers.

“Unite has a laser-like focus on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workforce at GSK will be receiving Unite’s complete support.”

Workers involved in the dispute at the company, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline, include engineers, process technicians, laboratory analysts, warehouse workers and fire officers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Protester jumps onto snooker table and covers it in orange powder at World Championship in Sheffield

snooker

Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock as photos of her bedroom are displayed

news

Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

world news