25 April 2023

Heathrow bosses call for conciliation talks over union strike threat

By The Newsroom
25 April 2023

Heathrow airport is calling for talks at the conciliation service in a bid to avert a planned series of strikes next month.

About 1,400 security guards in the Unite union are set to stage eight strikes in a dispute over pay, including during the coronation of King Charles, following walkouts over Easter.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We kept Heathrow running smoothly during the first 10 days of Unite’s failed industrial action, and passengers can have confidence that we will do so again this time.

“We will not let Unite disrupt the flow of visitors to the UK during such an important period for the country.

“The majority of Heathrow colleagues do not want to strike. Despite regular talks on our improved offer, Unite continues to refuse to let its members have a say on the deal on the table.

“Colleagues could have an inflation-matching pay increase for two years – 10% this year and a CPI linked increase in 2024, as well as a £1,150 lump sum but, instead, they’re left empty-handed by Unite’s actions.

“We have therefore asked for the independent and specialist support of Acas to chair further talks with unions and find a resolution.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tabloids tried to ruin every relationship I ever had, Prince Harry court papers reveal

world news

Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm

football

A look back at the Queen’s coronation as Charles and Camilla prepare for historic day

news