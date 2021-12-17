How much more expensive will my train ticket be next year?
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across Britain from March 2022, including in Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s Welwyn Hatfield seat.
Figures are based on an increase of 3.8%, which is the maximum allowed under a cap set by the Department for Transport.
The table compares the cost of annual season tickets bought today and after a 3.8% rise.
It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.
ROUTE – TODAY – AFTER 3.8% RISE – INCREASE
Woking to London – £3,528 – £3,662 – £134
Tweedbank to Edinburgh – £2,948 – £3,060 – £112
Brighton to London (any route) – £5,108 – £5,302 – £194
Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,084 – £2,163 – £79
Neath to Cardiff – £1,852 – £1,922 – £70
Welwyn Garden City to London – £3,180 – £3,300 – £153
Liverpool to Manchester (any route) – £2,760 – £2,865 – £105
Gloucester to Birmingham (any route) – £4,468 – £4,638 – £170
Bangor to Llandudno – £1,232 – £1,279 – £47
Edinburgh to Glasgow (any route) – £4,268 – £4,430 – £162
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox