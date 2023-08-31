How will Friday’s train strike affect each operator?
Rail services are being hit by more strike action.
Train drivers who are members of Aslef will walk out on Friday.
Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan:
– Avanti West Coast
No trains.
– c2c
No trains.
– Caledonian Sleeper
The operator’s staff are not participating in the strike but services will not call at Watford Junction as the station will be closed due to the industrial action.
– Chiltern Railways
No trains.
– CrossCountry
No trains.
– East Midlands Railway
No trains.
– Elizabeth line
Usual service.
– Gatwick Express
No trains but Southern will run a very limited service calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only.
– Grand Central
Usual service.
– Great Northern
No trains.
– Great Western Railway
An extremely limited service will operate, and only between around 7am and 6.30pm.
The only open routes will be between London Paddington and both Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford; Reading and Basingstoke, Redhill and Newbury; Westbury and Swindon; Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads; Exeter St Davids and both Barnstaple and Exmouth; Plymouth and Gunnislake; and Penzance and St Ives.
– Greater Anglia
A reduced service will run and only between London Liverpool Street and each of Norwich, Colchester and Southend Victoria.
– Heathrow Express
A reduced service will operate with only one train per hour in each direction between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport.
– Hull Trains
Usual service.
– London North Eastern Railway (LNER)
An extremely limited service will run with around one train every two hours in each direction.
– London Northwestern Railway
No trains.
– London Overground
Usual service.
– Lumo
Usual service.
– Merseyrail
Usual service.
– Northern
No trains.
– ScotRail
Usual service.
– South Western Railway
A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm.
Trains will only run between London Waterloo and each of Basingstoke, Twickenham and Woking; and between Guildford and Woking.
– Southeastern
No trains.
– Southern
A very limited service will operate, calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only.
– Stansted Express
Just one train per hour in both directions between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.
– Thameslink
No trains.
– TransPennine Express
No trains.
– Transport for Wales
Usual service.
– West Midlands Railway
No trains.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox