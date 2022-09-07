HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time

A medicine for menopausal woman is to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the UK.

Boots said that it is the first to sell a hormone replacement therapy over the counter, as well as selling online.

The high street chain will be offering Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets for £29.99 for 24 tablets.

The drug, which was reclassified from a prescription only medicine to a pharmacy medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year, treats one of the symptoms of menopause, vaginal atrophy.

This occurs when reduced oestrogen levels in the body lead to a thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal wall.

The medicine, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, treats the condition by replacing the reduced oestrogen.

It will be available for women aged 50 and over who have not had a period in at least a year.

Before purchasing the treatment, women will have a consultation with a pharmacists to ensure it is the right medicine for them.

Those buying online will have an online consultation.

Bina Mehta, a pharmacist at Boots, said: “Oestrogen levels decline after the menopause and can lead to changes in vaginal health that cause uncomfortable symptoms like vaginal dryness and itching.

“Unlike other menopause symptoms, these are usually chronic and progressive and will not resolve without treatment.

“Menopause is a natural process and everyone’s experience is different.

“I encourage those who are going through any stage of the menopause to come and speak to their local pharmacist for personalised advice and recommendations alongside guidance, where appropriate, on how to optimise HRT treatments – we are here to help.”

Boots is launching the product on Thursday and rolling it out to all stores by the end of October.