HSBC branch closures list in full
HSBC has announced the closure of 82 branches, which will shut their doors between April and September.
These are the affected sites and their expected closure dates:
– April
Edinburgh, Princes Street
– May
Brighton, Ditchling Road
Hull, Merit House
Wednesbury
Sutton Coldfield, Four Oaks
Hull, Holderness Road
Pontyclun, Talbot Green
London, Fleet Street
London, Fenchurch Street
London, Old Broad Street
London, Charing Cross
Sheffield, Darnall
Oxford, Summertown
Leeds, Chapel Allerton
Cardiff, Rumney
Torquay, Strand
Staines
– June
Plymouth, Forder House
Belper, King Street
Colchester
London, Whitechapel
London, Marylebone
London, Streatham Hill
Falkirk High Street
Fleet, Fleet Road
Reading, Woodley
Oxford, Headington
Swansea, Gorseinon
Wigston, Leicester Road
Tavistock, Bedford Square
Bristol, Nailsea
Leeds, Cross Gates
Yate, North Walk
– July
London, Kingsbury Road
Cleckheaton, Bradford Road
Bexleyheath, Broadway
London, South Woodford
Birmingham, Erdington
Goole, Wesley Square
Congleton, High Street
Formby, Chapel Lane
Gillingham, Kent
Dunstable, West Street
Chorley, Market Street
Pontypridd, Taff Street
Felixstowe, Hamilton Road
Godalming, High Street
Prestatyn, High Street
London, Southgate
Tewkesbury, High Street
Maldon, High Street
Hatfield
Huntingdon, High Street
– August
Stockport, Bramhall
London, Russell Square
Richmond, Market Place
Loughton, High Road
Rustington, The Street
Exmouth, Chapel Street
Bournemouth, Winton
Liverpool, University
Cleveleys, Victoria Square
Clevedon, Triangle
Northallerton, High Street
Walton-on-Thames, High Street
London, High Holborn
– September
Barry, Holton Road
Aldershot, Wellington Street
Eastcote, Field End Road
London, Edgware Road
Ramsgate, High Street
Manchester, Chorlton-cum-Hardy
Letchworth, Station Place
London, Hackney
Barnet, High Street
Deal, High Street
Cheshunt, Turners Hill
Swadlincote, High Street
Dorking, West Street
Welshpool, Broad Street
London, Surrey Quays
Worksop, Bridge Street