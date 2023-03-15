Hunt claims economy is ‘proving doubters wrong’ as he announces Budget
The UK will avoid entering a recession with the economy ‘proving the doubters wrong’, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.
Mr Hunt was expected to use his Budget to promise a major expansion of free childcare and he has already announced an extension of support for household energy costs.
The Chancellor said the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.
It had been due to rise to £3,000 in April and the cost of scrapping the planned 20% increase will amount to about £3 billion.
Opening his Budget statement, Mr Hunt told MPs: “In the face of enormous challenges, I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong.”
He added: “Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.
“They forecast we will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing. We are following the plan and the plan is working.”
