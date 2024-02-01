Irn-Bru firm AG Barr hires former Saga boss for top job

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has said the former boss of Saga and Co-operative Group will replace long-standing chief executive Roger White at the helm when he retires later this year.

Euan Sutherland will take on the top job from May 1, following Mr White’s previously announced move to step down at the end of April after 21 years in the role.

The announcement came as the Scottish firm upgraded its full-year profit outlook thanks to a sales hike of around 7.6% over 2023 and a strong performance in the final six months.

AG Barr, which also runs the Rubicon and Funkin brands, said underlying earnings were now expected to rise by 13.8% to around £49.5 million, up from £43.5 million in 2022 and slightly ahead of market expectations.

Outgoing boss Mr White said it was an “excellent overall performance”.

He added: “This has been supported by continued brand investment, strong execution of our sales plans and progress across our supply chain improvement programme.

“We have positive momentum behind our brands and business as we enter the new financial year.”

Mr White announced his retirement plans from the Cumbernauld-based group last August.

His successor, Mr Sutherland, was most recently chief executive of over-50s brand Saga, while he was also formerly boss of fashion group Superdry, The Co-op Group and group chief operating officer of B&Q owner Kingfisher.

Mark Allen, chairman of AG Barr, said: “It has been a great pleasure working with Roger, who has successfully led the business for over two decades and delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees. We wish him well in the future.”

He added that Mr Sutherland “will be a strong addition to the board”, given his experience with consumer-facing businesses.

Mr Sutherland said: “I am very excited to join AG Barr, which has a unique heritage, strong culture and exceptional brands.”