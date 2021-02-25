January lockdown saw 700,000 more workers furloughed

The number of people on furlough ballooned by around 700,000 in January as harsher lockdown restrictions were imposed at the beginning of the month.

Around 4.7 million people were furloughed on January 31, up from four million a month earlier, the Treasury revealed on Thursday.

It means that in total, 11.2 million employees across the UK have been given cash under the scheme, which pays up to 80% of salaries to those who cannot work because of Covid-19 restrictions.

As of February 15, a total of £53.8 billion had been claimed since the furlough scheme began last year.

The data shows lockdown has hit the accommodation and food services sector worst, as it furloughed 1.15 million people, with 68% of employers tapping into the scheme – an increase of three percentage points since December 31.

The wholesale and retail sector, which had furloughed nearly 1.9 million in April, only had 938,500 employees on furlough on January 31.

Charlie McCurdy, researcher at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Today’s HMRC data shows that the Job Retention Scheme again took the strain during the latest lockdown with an increase of almost a million people on the scheme during January.

“Furlough has once again played a crucial role in protecting incomes and keeping a lid on rising unemployment. But with almost five million workers still on furlough in the most recent data, our biggest labour market challenges may be ahead of, rather than behind, us. “

Separately, Treasury figures show businesses took out a further £2.2 billion of Government-backed loans in the last month.

The coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS) was most popular, with a further £1.2 billion lent.

It means that in total, nearly £73 billion has been lent under the scheme and its two sister schemes – the coronavirus large business interruption loan scheme and the bounce back loan scheme.

The loans are offered on different terms, but the money is provided by normal lenders who receive a guarantee from the Government that if a business cannot repay the banks can claim all or part of the loan from the Treasury.

More than 1.5 million businesses have taken bounce back loans, with the first repayments due in May.

Businesses have been given the option to take an interest and repayment holiday for six months if they do not feel able to pay. They can also take three six-month periods of only paying interest and extend the repayment period from six to 10 years.