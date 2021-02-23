Jobless rate hits five-year high, but data shows ‘early signs’ of stability
The number of workers on UK payrolls has fallen by nearly 730,000 since the start of the pandemic and the jobless rate has surged to a five-year high – but official figures revealed “early signs” of a stabilising jobs market.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of payrolled workers rose by 83,000 between January and February in the second small monthly increase in a row.
But the data showed the toll taken by the coronavirus crisis on the jobs market, with 726,000 fewer workers on payrolls since February 2020.
The rate of unemployment has also now hit 5.1% between October and December, which is the highest level since the autumn of 2015 and up from 5% in the previous quarter.
Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “The latest monthly tax figures show tentative early signs of the labour market stabilising, with a small increase in the numbers of employees paid through payroll over the last couple of months – though there are still over 700,000 fewer people employed than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Almost three-fifths of this fall in employees since the onset of the pandemic came from the under-25s, according to a new age breakdown we are publishing for the first time today.
“Our survey shows that the unemployment rate has had the biggest annual rise since the financial crisis.”