21 April 2022

Johnson accelerates hopes of India free trade deal ‘by autumn’

By The Newsroom
21 April 2022

Boris Johnson has said he hopes to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal with India “by the autumn” in an apparent hastening of his ambition.

The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in migration to the UK, ahead of meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Mr Johnson climbs over a JCB at a new factory in Vadodara, Gujarat Gujarat (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson had earlier put his target for a deal as being by the end of the year but appeared to shorten the timeframe during an interview in Gujarat, on the first day of a two-day visit to India.

Ahead of meeting Mr Modi on Thursday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “We’re hoping to complete another free trade agreement, with India, by the end of the year, by the autumn.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen hailed as ‘inspiration to so many’ on 96th birthday

world news

Russian and Belarusian tennis players banned from Wimbledon due to invasion of Ukraine

tennis

MPs to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate assurances

news