Jump in older generations ‘buying teeth whitener and fake tan ahead of holidays’

A jump in middle-aged and older people buying fake tan and teeth whitening strips as they undergo pre-holiday “glow ups” has been recorded by a buy now, pay later provider.

Clearpay noted a 90% increase in fake tan purchases and a 71% upswing in purchases of teeth whitening strips by the Generation X (aged 44 to 59) and Baby Boomer (aged 60 to 78) generations combined, when comparing April to June 2024 with the same period a year earlier.

It has also seen a more general annual growth in beauty and skincare sales, as consumers invest in products for at-home treatments, perhaps motivated by some shoppers looking to save money.

Jumps in sales for manicure tools, hair masks, pedicure tools and LED masks were recorded by Clearpay.

It also commissioned a survey, which indicated that men are setting aside a bigger budget of £129 to be “TikTok ready” for summer, while women expect to spend £118 on average.

Two-fifths (38%) of people said they make pre-holiday skincare and beauty upgrades so they can feel good while on holiday and more than a quarter (27%) said they are influenced by social media.

One in 10 (10%) want to be prepared for their holiday photos to go on Instagram.

More than four-fifths (83%) of people surveyed said they are spending more or the same this year on pre-holiday items.

Rich Bayer, UK country manager at Clearpay, said: “Getting holiday ready is often part of the fun of going away and our data shows purchases now go way beyond just stocking up on travel miniatures and sun cream.”

OnePoll surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK in July for part of the research, with Clearpay also analysing its own skincare and beauty sales data.