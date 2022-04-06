Kinder Surprise salmonella recall extended to more products

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency said.

The extended recall follows the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022 being recalled on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to the treats.

The recall now applies to 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022, 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best before date between April 20 2022 and August 21 2022, Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best before date between April 20 and August 21 2022, and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022.

Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall

Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best before date of April 20 to August 21 2022 have also been recalled.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling the batches because of the possible presence of salmonella, the FSA said.

Ferrero said in a statement: “The company continues to co-operate with the UK Food Standards Agency, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Food Standards Scotland in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella. Although no Kinder products released to market have tested positive for salmonella, we are taking this extremely seriously.

“While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products and therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame.

“We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer available for purchase and are asking consumers, who have one of these listed products with the above best before dates, to please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on [email protected] or [email protected]

“No other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Three Kinder Surprise eggs (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall.”

On Monday, the FSA said no deaths had been reported in the UK but most cases involved children aged five and under.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

Investigations so far have been led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.