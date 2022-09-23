Kwasi Kwarteng axes top income tax rate for highest earners

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners as he spent tens of billions of pounds in a “gamble” to drive up growth during a cost-of-living crisis.

In a raft of major financial announcements on Friday, Mr Kwarteng brought forward the planned cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19p in the pound a year early to April and reduced stamp duty for homebuyers.

He argued tax cuts are “central to solving the riddle of growth” as he confirmed plans to axe the cap on bankers’ bonuses while adding restrictions to the welfare system.

Treasury estimates put the measures, including Liz Truss’s promises to reverse the national insurance rise and axe the hike to corporation tax, as costing nearly £45 billion a year by 2026.

From April, the 629,000 earners getting more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the top income tax rate of 45% and will instead pay the 40% applicable to those on over £50,271.

Mr Kwarteng also revealed his estimate that the two-year energy bills bailout will cost around £60 billion over the first six months from October.

He argued his economic vision will “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

However, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the strategy amounts to an “admission of 12 years of economic failure” under successive Conservative governments.

The Labour MP likened the Prime Minister and Mr Kwarteng to “two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.

The major spending package included:

– Cuts to stamp duty meaning the exemption level was immediately doubled from £125,000 to £250,000 while the exemption for first-time buyers increased from £300,000 to £425,000.

– The introduce of VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors.

– Legislation to force trade unions to put pay offers to a member vote so strikes can only be called once negotiations have fully broken down.

– Confirmation of plans to make around 120,000 more people on Universal Credit take active steps to seek more and better-paid work, or face having their benefits reduced.

The package was announced a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession and as it lifted interest rates to 2.25% – the highest level for 14 years.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies economic think tank, said Mr Kwarteng’s “big gamble” was the “biggest tax-cutting event since 1972”.

“This will I am sure lead to the Bank of England increasing interest rates more than they otherwise would do,” he told BBC News.

“This is a big gamble. There is a chance it will pay off.

“It worries me more, in a sense, that the Government is putting tens of billions into the economy now at a point when inflation is very high, where it might be slowing down in terms of growth but prices are rising very high.”

In the surprise move of what had been dubbed a mini-budget, Mr Kwarteng argued the top rate of income tax is higher than the headline top rate in G7 allies like the US and Italy.

“I’m going to abolish it altogether,” he said.

On bankers’ bonuses, Mr Kwarteng argued the cap to limit them to twice salaries “never capped total remuneration”, adding: “So we’re going to get rid of it”.

The Chancellor avoided the immediate scrutiny and forecasts of the Office for Budget Responsibility by describing the package as a “fiscal event” rather than a full budget.

Ms Reeves said: “Never has a Government spent so much and explained so little.”

The pound dropped to a fresh 37-year-low against the dollar as the Chancellor unveiled his “growth plan”.