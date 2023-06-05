Lidl to introduce vacuum-packed mince despite ‘mush’ complaints

Lidl has become the latest supermarket to introduce vacuum-packed mince to cut plastic waste, despite early complaints that the practice turns meat to “mush”.

The discounter is following Sainsbury’s and Co-op in adopting the new packaging, which is also recyclable, across its beef mince range.

The new packs, which will be rolled out from the beginning of next year, will save space and result in up to 350 delivery trucks being taken off the road each year.

The new packaging also doubles the current shelf life from eight to around 16 days.

Shyam Unarket, Lidl GB’s head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade, said: “Plastic reduction is a huge priority for us, and this one change will reduce the amount of plastic in each pack by a whopping two-thirds, culminating in the elimination of over 250 tonnes of plastic from packaging a year.

“However, we also recognise the important role that plastic plays in our daily lives. That’s why it’s hugely important that our plastic reduction strategy is centred around a progressive circular programme.

“By ensuring that any new packaging is recyclable, we’ll be able to help prevent plastic pollution in our environment.

“When the new packaging arrives in store early next year, we know that the huge benefits, both from a sustainability and practical perspective, will be welcomed by our customers.”

Sainsbury’s was the first retailer to roll out vacuum-packed meat earlier this year.

However the move did not initially go down well with all shoppers, with complaints including that it made the meat “mushy”, looked “unappetising”, or resembled “someone’s kidney”.

Despite this, Co-op also adopted the vacuum packaging last month, with 11 minced meat products undergoing the change in both Co-op and Nisa stores.