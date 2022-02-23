23 February 2022

Mini factory suspends production over semiconductor shortage

23 February 2022

Car maker Mini has suspended production at its Oxford factory due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Owner BMW Group said the Cowley factory closed on Monday and will remain shut up to and including Friday.

It added: “We are monitoring the situation very closely and are in constant communication with our associates and suppliers.”

Production at the factory was suspended for three days across April and May last year due to the same issue.

The shortage of semiconductor chips has affected all vehicle manufacturers, and has been blamed for limiting the industry’s recovery from the pandemic in the UK.

