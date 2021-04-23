Minister unveils scheme to make self-build homes ‘an affordable option’

A self-build home revolution is to be kickstarted in England, with a scheme to make the process more affordable.

The Help to Build scheme, supported by more than £150 million in Government funding, aims to make it easier for people to build their own homes or have them made to order.

The Government estimates that self and custom building could deliver 30,000 to 40,000 new homes a year.

Made-to-order homes allow people to customise a property to fit their needs.

This could include more office space for home workers, or another particular design to support a family’s requirements, including layouts which suit the needs of disabled or older people.

Robert Jenrick (PA Wire)

The Government said lower deposit mortgages would also make it easier for people to get on the housing ladder.

The scheme will provide an equity loan on the completed home, similar to the Help to Buy scheme.

Further details will be confirmed on the criteria and how to apply later in the spring.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Building your own home shouldn’t be the preserve of a small number of people, but a mainstream, realistic and affordable option for people across the country.

“That’s why we are making it easier and more affordable – backed by over £150 million new funding from the Government. The scheme we have launched today will help the thousands of people who’d like to build their own home but who’ve not yet considered it or previously ruled it out.

“Our plans will help get more people on to the housing ladder, ensure homes suit people’s needs like home working or caring for relatives, whilst providing an important boost to small builders and businesses too.”

The scheme is part of the Government’s wider “plan for jobs”, with SME builders accounting for one in 10 new homes.

Richard Bacon MP has been commissioned to lead a review on how to scale up the delivery of self and custom-build homes. The review will report its findings and recommendations in the summer.

Andrew Baddeley-Chappell, CEO of the National Custom and Self Build Association, said: “The Help to Build scheme is an important step towards greater customer choice for those with ambition, sound plans and smaller deposits.

“Custom and self-build is about the home owner having control over the design and specification of their project – enabling them to create the home they want, rather than the one someone else believes they would like. This scheme is all about delivering more and better homes, that more people aspire to live in and that communities are happier to see built.”

People can visit www.selfbuildportal.org.uk for help and advice.