Ministers told to ‘disregard’ strike laws from next week

Unions have welcomed a Government decision to “disregard” Tory-era laws aimed at restricting the scale of disruption from industrial action from next week, in a move likely to come under attack from opposition critics.

The Fire Brigades’ Union hailed the “beginning of the end” while Unison celebrated the reversal of “unworkable and divisive anti-strike” legislation after it emerged the restrictions will start to be rolled back.

Government departments will be told from next week to effectively ignore the legal requirement for workers to provide a minimum level of service during walkouts, as first reported by the Observer.

The law will be eventually be officially repealed, as the new Government promised in the King’s Speech, but Cabinet ministers will be told to disregard the restrictions, deemed a “pointless gimmick” by Labour, early.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner are understood to have made clear in an internal memo that the measure should not be used.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “This move marks the beginning of the end of the authoritarian Minimum Service Levels Act.”

He added: “Angela Rayner’s letter is a welcome interim measure. The Fire Brigades Union looks forward to the Government delivering on its promise to repeal the Act entirely, along with the 2016 Trade Union Act. We will not rest until all of the anti-union laws are scrapped.”

Unison said in a post on social media: “Not one employer used the Tories’ unworkable and divisive anti-strikes law.

“Great to see a Labour Government repealing the minimum service levels legislation.”

The move is likely to face opposition from the Conservative Party, which said the legislation, introduced last year, was necessary to prevent widespread turmoil for public services affected by industrial action.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers seek to reset relations with industry and union representatives after long-running pay disputes between workers and the former Conservative government.

A breakthrough appeared to come last month when a new settlement, worth a 22.3% increase on average over two years, was offered to junior doctors in a bid to bring an end to the walkouts.

But GPs are now set to stage unprecedented industrial action, which could include capping the number of patients they see, over a new contract for family doctor services in England.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said he wants a “new partnership” with family doctors and will “act immediately” to address challenges raised.