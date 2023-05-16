More migrant fruit pickers will be allowed in the UK if needed, PM says – report

More seasonal fruit pickers will be allowed into the UK if they are needed, Rishi Sunak has reportedly said after the Home Secretary pushed for lower migration.

The Prime Minister confirmed during a farming summit in Downing Street that an extra 10,000 visas will be made available on top of the 45,000 currently allocated to the agricultural sector, according to the BBC.

His comments were in apparent contrast to those made by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who on Monday said Britain could train its own fruit pickers.

Following the Farm to Fork Summit, Mr Sunak was asked by the BBC’s Farming Today programme why the number of visas was not higher, to which he replied: “I think the number is appropriate. We haven’t used the 45,000 allocation last year. Before we start saying we need more it’s reasonable to extend the current number.”

He said the Government was responding to the needs of farmers with the increase.

Challenges facing the food industry including continued high prices were discussed at the summit earlier on Tuesday.

Which? analysis of April prices on more than 26,000 food and drink products at Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose found inflation in categories that have previously seen the highest rises – including milk, butters and spreads and bakery items – has eased slightly.

But other essential food groups like meat, fish and vegetables have continued to climb month on month.

It comes against a backdrop of rhetoric about “the importance of controlling legal migration” from Ms Braverman.

In a speech at the National Conservatism Conference on Monday, the Home Secretary said: “It’s not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders.”

Following her remarks, Downing Street insisted the focus on cutting net migration was in line with the Government’s approach.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman in Downing Street said: “What we’ve committed to is ensuring that the sector has certainty.

“So, we have confirmed another 45,000 visas will be available next year. That’s what they’d been asking for advice, that provides the certainty so they can plan.”

He said “the scheme has flexibility in it so we can adjust accordingly”.

Asked if more Britons should be trained to pick fruit, the spokesman said “absolutely”, but added: “Another area we’re investing in is automation. We’re providing extra support to help industry with that move.

“That would be another way to help put a downward pressure on costs.”