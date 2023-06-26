More than £100 million in energy support vouchers still unclaimed

More than £100 million of Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers are still yet to be claimed, with only a few days left until the June 30 deadline.

Many people on prepayment meters, often the most vulnerable, have not received the Government discount that was paid out between October 2022 and March 2023.

Any household with an electricity supply in England, Scotland and Wales is eligible for a £400 discount, with those in Northern Ireland eligible for £600 under the Northern Ireland Energy Bills Support Scheme.

We urge anyone who hasn’t yet claimed their vouchers to do so before the June 30 deadline and, if you have friends and family that may not have used their vouchers, spread the word

The discount was sent automatically to those paying by direct debit, with six instalments of £66/67 sent each month over the winter.

People on traditional prepayment meters were due to receive vouchers by text, email or post which they can redeem when they top up at the usual point.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) said that, given many prepayment users are on a low income, the £400 is a lifeline, but they must redeem their vouchers by June 30 to take advantage of it.

Those with unclaimed vouchers are urged to contact their electricity supplier as soon as possible.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “As energy bills have spiralled, National Energy Action knows how crucial the Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme has been. The £400, paid in six instalments of £66 or £67, has helped many people this winter.

“But prepayment customers – often some of the most vulnerable – were paid in vouchers and millions remains unclaimed. Some customers didn’t receive them, others struggled to redeem them.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t yet claimed their vouchers to do so before the June 30 deadline and, if you have friends and family that may not have used their vouchers, spread the word.

“It may be the support that keeps their lights on, their oven cooking, their hot showers running, through the summer. It’s vital money at a time when it’s never been needed more.”

Many of the areas of lowest take-up are in London, which has 13 of the top 15 constituencies for unclaimed support.

The top 15, with the percentage of vouchers not redeemed, are:

Cities of London and Westminster – 44%Hampstead and Kilburn – 44%Ealing Central and Acton – 41%Brent Central – 39%Finchley and Golders Green – 39%Glasgow Central – 38%Hendon – 36%Westminster North – 35%Chelsea and Fulham – 35%Hornsey and Wood Green – 35%Brighton Pavilion – 34%Holborn and St Pancras – 32%Greenwich and Woolwich – 31%Ealing North – 31%Ilford North – 30%

London has had the lowest redemption rate for months and there were more than 650,000 vouchers unclaimed at the end of March when the scheme was supposed to have ended.

NEA said the poor take-up is not because of a lack of need but because many people are not aware and the charity is urging people with friends and family who may be eligible to contact it.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Far too often support payments under this scheme have not found their way to vulnerable households.

“There is now less than a week to go before this support will be lost to households forever.

“If anyone feels they have missed out on Energy Bills Support Scheme payments they should contact their energy firm immediately.”