26 September 2024

Morrisons strikes £331 million property deal amid significant debts

By The Newsroom
26 September 2024

Supermarket group Morrisons has agreed a £331 million property deal as part of efforts to slash its significant debt pile.

The private equity-owned retailer said on Thursday that it expects to complete the “ground rent financing” deal around October 2.

It said Morrisons will sell 76 properties to an undisclosed business, before these are then leased back to the retail firm.

Sky News reported that real estate investor Song Capital is the buyer.

The company will announce a third quarter trading update later on Thursday.

Morrisons, which was bought by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2022 for £7 billion, is the fifth-largest supermarket chain in the UK.

The deal comes amid efforts by Morrisons to reduce its heavy debt pile, although the company said the way it will use the proceeds of the deal is “under consideration”.

It most recently reported a debt burden of about £4 billion, although this is down significantly from a peak of £6.2 billion.

Debts were reduced by the proceeds of the £2.5 billion sale of its petrol station business to Motor Fuel Group, the forecourt giant also owned by CD&R.

It has also been pushing forward with a major cost-cutting programme under new boss Rami Baitieh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More heavy rain on way as dozens of people evacuated from flooded UK holiday park

news

Phillip Schofield breaks cover with trailer for TV return

news

Yellow weather warning for more heavy rain this week as UK recovers from flooding

news