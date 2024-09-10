Most people have no plan for digital assets upon death, Which? warns

Most people have no plan for what happens to their digital accounts and other online assets when they die, leaving photos and social media accounts at risk of being inaccessible to loved ones, consumer group Which? has warned.

Which? is urging people to prepare a digital plan so that it is clearer what should happen to their online footprint.

According to research from the group, more than three-quarters of people (76%) have no plan for what should be done with their digital assets after they have died, and less than one in five (18%) plan to leave directions on how to access their accounts, while only 3% have included provisions in their will.

Which? said the issue could be particularly relevant to social media accounts that produce an income, as it can be a “grey area” as to what happens to that money when the account user dies.

It said while royalties can traditionally be gifted in an estate, digital assets may not be considered as royalties.

Whether it’s handing over sentimental assets such as photos, or simply enabling a loved one to close down your social media accounts, we strongly advise consumers to put a plan in place

The consumer group said social media platform user agreements often contain details about what will happen on the death of someone who is sharing revenue with them, and it encouraged the public to check and plan for this if it is relevant to them.

The group warned it can be difficult to access someone else’s account if no digital legacy plan is in place, noting some online firms require a court order to access personal files, while others require proof of death and that someone else is the deceased’s lawful representative.

Which? said it is advising users to share account details with loved ones before they die, and to consider including a letter of wishes, facilitating access to digital accounts and assets, alongside their will.

Harry Rose, Which? magazine editor, said: “Our latest research throws into sharp relief the lack of planning the vast majority of people have done for what happens to their digital assets when they die.

“Whether it’s handing over sentimental assets such as photos, or simply enabling a loved one to close down your social media accounts, we strongly advise consumers to put a plan in place.

“Which? is also calling for the Government and tech companies to make the process of handing over digital assets much easier so that it is much clearer what people need to do, and to help ease the pressure during some of the most stressful times of their lives.”